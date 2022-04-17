Medicine invites the 21st Congress of Organ Transplantation

With 43 conferences, 1 main conference, 1 panel, 1 webinar, 1 knowledge competition, 1 poster competition, and face-to-face workshops delivered by Mexican and foreign doctors, the 21st International Congress of Medicine will take place from 3-6 May Transplantation and organ donation. A second chance for life “, organized by the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP).

In an interview, Isaac Andrade Puente and Marcela Gomez, fifth-year medical surgery students, invited their colleagues at the university, as well as students from other schools or doctors interested in the topic, to register and participate in the event that will be mostly virtual, except for the workshops that will be face-to-face.

They noted that for this event, they have the support of the Ministry of Health, CENATRA, the Mexican Society of Agriculture, State Health Services, Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital, CETRA and the Potosina Association of Physicians in Training.

They noted that the main conferences will be presented by the doctors: Usermin Gámez Gómez, Guillermo Carrega Reina, Guillermo Ruiz Arguelles, Jaime Escarcega Preciado, Jose Salvador Porto Morales, Martin Iglesias Morales, Rodrigo Lopez Falcone and Mara Medeiros.

Those interested in participating must register with a registration as they will have to pay the corresponding fee. For undergraduate students, the cost will be $350; $500 for residents, general practitioners, and health personnel, and $800 for medical professionals. Data and payment methods can be found on the following page: https://xxicongresomedicina.uaslp.mx/Home/Cuotas Registrations can be returned