Mexicans Abroad: Exercising Their Right to Vote

As of the 2014 electoral reform, Mexicans living abroad can process their voter registration card at any Mexican embassies and consulates worldwide, (documents needed for official identification, proof of address and birth certificate).

The procedure is free and unlike in the national territory, where we have to go in person to pick it up, we send our citizens their credentials at home, but they have to “confirm receipt of credentials” either by phone +1 (866) 986 8306, from the US, or +52 (55) 5481 9897 from other countries, or on the website: mycredential-extranjero.ine.mx

The truth is that even with all the efforts, the numbers tell us that much more needs to be done to motivate citizens to address their credentials, which is essential to exercising their right to vote.

As of the reform, three methods have been put in place for citizens to exercise their voting, in the 2021 process we used the method of mail voting and online electronic voting. in the elections Coahuila and the State of Mexico To be held on June 4, 2023, the National Institute of Statistics will launch a file Pilot test for Vote in person At the headquarters of the consulates of Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles in the United States, as well as in Montreal, Canada, to exercise their right to vote.

This means that people from the State of Mexico and Coahuila who reside abroad and have a voting card, when registering to vote, can choose between three ways to vote: Postal, electronic, online or face-to-face.

Therefore, everyone’s task is to convey this information to the individuals of these entities so that citizens can exercise their right from the outside. Reader, reader, please help us share this message with your acquaintances, relatives and friends abroad: You must register to participate in the provincial elections and choose between the three voting methods.