Mexico and the United States celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations; Sign the Declaration of Friendship

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico s United State signed on Monday Declaration of friendship Over 200 years of bilateral diplomatic relations they promised to continue working together to address problems affecting both countries.

“I hope my visit will be an opportunity to address key issues in bilateral relations such as immigrationAnd the Climate changeAnd the Economie s Safety“, claimed Chris DoddUS Special Adviser for the Americas, during the signing of the document in the Mexican capital.

More Stories

Sales of the agricultural sector to the United States amounted to 3803 million dollars

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Nation / At least two dead and five wounded in Russian bombings in the Ukrainian region of Kherson

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Africa CDC calls for more testing amid resurgence of COVID-19

2 days ago Mia Thompson

What is Guatemala’s score on the 2022 Rule of Law Index?

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Bisila Bokoko: “With a book you will never be alone” | Interview | lit. 2022 | Telephone Corporation | cultural

1 week ago Mia Thompson

Brat Gay revealed Masa’s hidden goal of making a pact with the United States

1 week ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Sales of the agricultural sector to the United States amounted to 3803 million dollars

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

International African Film Festival in Argentina: activities and guests

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Protests the College of Aesthetic Medicine, Longevity and Nutrition of Guadiana – El Sol de Durango

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

McDonald’s confirms the name of the new character for Super Mario Bros: The Movie

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Crisis in Peru | ‘Humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated, kidnapped’: Pedro Castillo’s first public reaction since his removal as Peruvian president

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring