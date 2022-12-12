Mexico and the United States celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations; Sign the Declaration of Friendship

Mexico s United State signed on Monday Declaration of friendship Over 200 years of bilateral diplomatic relations they promised to continue working together to address problems affecting both countries.

“I hope my visit will be an opportunity to address key issues in bilateral relations such as immigrationAnd the Climate changeAnd the Economie s Safety“, claimed Chris DoddUS Special Adviser for the Americas, during the signing of the document in the Mexican capital.

Celebrating the bicentennial, the US official hailed the strength of bilateral relations “based on mutual respect and commitment to building prosperity, security and a sustainable future” for both countries.

In addition, he emphasized it Mexico is one of its “most valuable partners” Therefore, he said that they will continue to work together on issues of democracy, security, and fighting corruption and crime.

He stressed that the priorities for his government are the economy, security, immigration and accelerating the transition towards the use of clean energy.

He indicated that to talk about these matters, he hoped to meet later with the President of Mexico. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

2023, the year of consolidation and consolidation of relations

Meanwhile the Mexican foreign minister said, Marcelo EbrardConsidering that the year 2023 will be an important year in bilateral relations, What will start at the North American Leaders Summit between Mexico, the United States and CanadaWhich will be held next January in the Mexican capital.

Yes, we can expect to make important decisions in 2023, important for our residents, for our people, they will hold that summit. “We will do our best to make this summit a success,” he said.

He emphasized that there is a window of opportunity because both López Obrador and the President of the United States, Joe BidenIt is clear that for bilateral relations to flourish, it is necessary to create just societies in both countries.

He revealed that migration, climate change, economy and security will be the central themes of the summit.

He explained, in particular, that the economic development of the region, with the aim of eliminating extreme poverty and strengthening the middle class, would be addressed in the case of Mexico.

We have to double the step to achieve two goals: for the middle class to go from 24% to more than 45%, and the second thing we have to do is that there is no extreme poverty in Mexico, it is unacceptable, “he stressed.

A relationship “like few others”: Ebrard

The Mexican Foreign Minister stressed that there is a “favorable wind” to talk about these issues affecting the two countries.

This relationship between Mexico and the United States means that. I know we don’t have identical interests, sometimes we don’t agree on everything, and that’s how it should be, we are two different countries, but few countries in the world have a relationship between Mexico and the United States, “he explained.

The event was also attended by the US Ambassador to Mexico. Ken Salazarwho stressed that Biden promised to advance a transformative agenda for the bilateral relationship.

Where we have permanent frameworks, where the alliance is stronger on all issues as partners, in North American economic integration.

