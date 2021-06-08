Mexico and the United States sign a Memorandum of Understanding

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico City /

The Government of Mexico and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries for international cooperation, in order to promote and enhance choices in Central American countries on migration issues.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vice President Kamala Harris were witnesses of honor during the signing of the agreement between the State Department and the State Department. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to the Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, the agreement consists of the exchange of experiences and proposals between Mexico and the United States. Among the proposals is the expansion of “Sow Life, Building the Future” programs in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, with funding from Mexico.

With this proposal, Sembrando Vida will be able to give employment options in the agricultural sector and avoid having to migrate for economic reasons. As for the youth to build the future, it aims to help this sector of the population to get a job, through paid internships.

