US seeks trade agreement with Taiwan | world | DW

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States will soon begin discussing a trade agreement with Taiwan, announced this Monday (06/07/2021) the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken.

“I know we’re in discussions with Taiwan, or we’re going to start them soon, about some kind of framework agreement. Those discussions should start,” the US Secretary of State said during a parliamentary hearing in Washington.

However, he turned to US Trade Representative Catherine Taye for more details on these future negotiations.

A potential trade deal with Taipei would not be a complacency from China, which views Taiwan as a rogue province and threatens the use of force in the event of a formal declaration of independence or outside interference.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 to recognize Beijing as the sole official representative of the Republic of China. But the United States remains Taiwan’s strongest ally and major arms supplier.

Anthony Blinken reiterated Monday that “Taiwan must have the means to defend itself,” especially with the prevailing concern about Beijing’s “increasing aggression” with its policy toward the island.

mg (AFP, Reuters)

