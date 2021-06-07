Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

Chivas will play friendlies against the Tigres and Riados in Texas, a situation he will take advantage of to vaccinate players who have not received biological treatment.

throughout the epidemic, chivas It was one of the teams hardest hit by the positive cases of Covid-19. Practically speaking, the majority of the team has been knocked out at some point over the past year for this reason, affecting footballers like Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, José Juan Macías, Isaac Brizuela, Oribe Peralta, Jesús Molina, Cristian Calderón and even coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

The herd does not want more problems with this matter and the sports department, in conjunction with the club’s medical department, has prepared everything so that the team is ready. vaccination in the United States over the next few weeks. The above, taking advantage of the fact that the Guadalajara team will have to travel to Texas to play some pre-season friendlies.

on July 7 chivas Tigres will be measured in Edinburgh, Texas, just a few miles from McAllen and the border between Tamaulipas and the United States. Four days later, on July 11, they will play Rayados de Monterrey in San Antonio, Texas.

By then, the Guadalajara club should have everything ready so that those who haven’t yet done so can get vaccinated in the United States. It should be remembered that players focusing on pre-Olympic selection have already been vaccinated, while footballers have also announced individually like Jesus Molina that they have traveled by their own means to get vaccinated. Even Victor Manuel Vucic has already been vaccinated in Mexico.

So far, chivas He continues to work at Verde Valle, under the leadership of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. On Thursday of this week, they will travel to Barra de Navidad to do beach work and hold their first friendly match, before returning to their usual training venue. In the absence of the selected teams and the absence of official reinforcements, the group continues to be sponsored by many members of the youth teams from the lower divisions.