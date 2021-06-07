Mexico national team: Carlos Salcedo and his painful gesture in the final against the United States

Mexico He was defeated in the final of the CONCACAF Nations Championship against the United States, the classic area rival for the Aztec team, so despite the low hierarchy of the newly created competition, Aztec fans were left with a bitter taste of mouth of defeat by the Stars and Stripes.

The Aztecs paid dearly for their defensive mistakes, one of which was a questionable penalty kick by a defender. UANL Tigers, Carlos Salcedowho hit the leg Christian Pulisic So that the same forward of Chelsea It will charge perfectly and expire Guillermo Ochoa of eleven steps.

El Tri missed a chance to equalise near the end of extra time, as Andres Guardado erroneously imposed the maximum penalty, ruling the final 2-3 in favor of North America.

Mexico’s players suffered the defeat on hard ground in someone else’s yard and witnessed the awards ceremony, where all players took home the runner-up medal of the tournament, although Carlos Salcedo is the only one of them all. They did not accept that they would put it on their necks, which caught the attention of fans.

Some described it as a “painful loser” gesture by not accepting the runner-up medal, while others saw it as an honor due to the controversial defeat against the rival neighbor.

