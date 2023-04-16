Mexico falls 3-1 to Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup

19 hours ago Sharon Hanson

afp

La Jornada newspaper
Sunday, April 16, 2023, p. A 12

Paris. Spain, with Sarah Sorribes and Nuria Barrezas, and the United States, with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, closed their qualification to the final stage of the Billie Jean King Tennis Cup, the equivalent of the men’s Davis Cup.

The Spaniards had already finished the first day with a 2-0 advantage over Tricolores in Marbella. Párrizas, with a comfortable 6-3 and 6-0 against Marcela Zacarías, hit the last third point yesterday.

The Mexicans achieved victory in doubles only with Juliana Olmos and Renata Zaraza over Aliona Bolsova and Rebecca Massarova with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10/7 leaving the score 3-1.

The United States eliminated Austria. After winning 2-0 on the first day, he gave Pegula, third in the world, the point that closed the series with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Julia Graber.

For its part, Brazil, the only South American team that aspired to be in the final stage, lost 3-1 on their visit to Germany, managing to finish Friday with a hopeful provisional 1-1 in Stuttgart. But Germans Julie Niemeyer and Anna-Lena Fridsam achieved the necessary points for their team by defeating Beatrice Haddad-Maia (7-6, 3-6, 6-2) and Laura Pegosi (6-1, 6). 0).

France, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic and Italy also achieved their rankings yesterday. The goal was not achieved by Poland, the country of world number one Iga Swiatek, who missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by the Kazakhs.

The winners of the nine duels will play in the final stage in November, where Switzerland (defending champions) and Australia (last year’s runner-up) have already qualified.

Rublev rune, final Monte Carlo

in it Gentlemen The Monte Carlo 1000 final will compete between Russia’s Andrei Rublev (6th) and Dane Holger Rohn (9th).

Rublev, 25, defeated American Taylor Fritz, 10, in the first semi-final, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, while Ron defeated Italian Yannick Senner, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, in the matches. which had to be resumed because of the rain.

More Stories

The Sports Authority submitted a series of draft resolutions and declarations

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Symphony Orchestra of the region receives the “Brass for Africa” ​​award – Murcia – San Javier

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Chess player denies a woman wins a prize for solving financial problems | Directions | United States | Nandamer | diffuse

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

A psychologist highlights this as one of the main differences in American culture.

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Golf Castellón “invades” the United States

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

The best pieces of the Bilbao Mountain Film Festival arrive in the auditorium

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US launches JOBS for Mexicans up to 53,000 pesos per month in April | requirements

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico vs. United States (USA): date, playing time, time and broadcast channel for the international friendly match | videos | Total Sports

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Hand out the money again! Tekashi 6ix9ine, happy with the reception it’s had in Uganda for the video recording of “Wapa”

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Two draft opinions of the Committee on Education, Culture, Science and Technology were approved

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Sports Authority submitted a series of draft resolutions and declarations

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson