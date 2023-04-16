Mexico falls 3-1 to Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup

afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, April 16, 2023, p. A 12

Paris. Spain, with Sarah Sorribes and Nuria Barrezas, and the United States, with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, closed their qualification to the final stage of the Billie Jean King Tennis Cup, the equivalent of the men’s Davis Cup.

The Spaniards had already finished the first day with a 2-0 advantage over Tricolores in Marbella. Párrizas, with a comfortable 6-3 and 6-0 against Marcela Zacarías, hit the last third point yesterday.

The Mexicans achieved victory in doubles only with Juliana Olmos and Renata Zaraza over Aliona Bolsova and Rebecca Massarova with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10/7 leaving the score 3-1.

The United States eliminated Austria. After winning 2-0 on the first day, he gave Pegula, third in the world, the point that closed the series with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Julia Graber.

For its part, Brazil, the only South American team that aspired to be in the final stage, lost 3-1 on their visit to Germany, managing to finish Friday with a hopeful provisional 1-1 in Stuttgart. But Germans Julie Niemeyer and Anna-Lena Fridsam achieved the necessary points for their team by defeating Beatrice Haddad-Maia (7-6, 3-6, 6-2) and Laura Pegosi (6-1, 6). 0).