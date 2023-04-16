Chess player denies a woman wins a prize for solving financial problems | Directions | United States | Nandamer | diffuse

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Not only football moves the masses and large amounts of money, but also sports such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf, American football, boxing and, of course, chess. In the latter mentioned there are many rules in Game And the slightest mistake, as was done in the case of the supposed Kenyan competitor, can be costly.

Kenyan Stanley Omondi donned the burqa and recorded under the name Millicent Awour. He did not make eye contact with his opponents and spoke only when the situation called for it.

The competitor appeared as one of the “candidates” upon winning the tournament, which took place between April 6 and 10, due to the strategies he used.

Suspicions were raised when he had no problem beating former home champions Gloria Gomba and Umbayra Shakira, who is considered one of the best chess players in Uganda.

Finally, his playing style and the shoes he was wearing were instrumental in discovering the true identity of Omondi, who wrote a letter apologizing for what had happened.

According to the BBC, the contestant confirmed that he entered the tournament to win the prize because he is going through difficult economic conditions, and indicated that he was “ready to bear all the consequences.”

Double penalty

In addition to being banned from playing any chess tournament, the man will be fined around 500,000 Kenyan shillings ($3,700) which is the equivalent of winning the women’s tournament.

Omondi said he had played chess from an early age and wanted to win the prize to pay for his college expenses.

