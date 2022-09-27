Mexico needs a schedule that coincides with trading partners, says Coparmix – El Financiero

delete file summer program in Mexico It should be accompanied by a comprehensive analysis of the implications for people’s health and the impact on the economic and commercial sphere, said the Confederation of Employers of the Republic of Mexico (Coparmix), when proposing that the country establish a schedule that would allow the alignment of business operations with key partners in the region such as the United States.

Fixed in Mexico A perpetual schedule that coincides on both sides of the border, where the business relationship of the country and the welfare of the people are sought. He said in a statement that harmonization of schedules is essential due to the dynamics of the bilateral relationship, which translates to more than one million people and more than 300,000 vehicles crossing the border between the two countries daily.

The proposal to abolish the time change in Mexico, by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will be debated on Wednesday, September 28, in Congress, where progress is being made so that “winter time” It remains constant throughout the year.

In the opposite direction, in The United States Senate unanimously approved the adoption of permanent daylight saving time in his countryThe employers’ union said that although this still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, “Mexico must take this economic factor into account when making the decision.”

While the United States seeks to suppress time change and stick with summer time to get darker mornings and brighter afternoons, in Mexico, it’s supposed to do the opposite, getting rid of summer time so that winter time is permanently used.

“At the Confederation of Employers of the Mexican Republic (Coparmix), we consider it appropriate Beyond eliminating daylight saving time In our country, one has been established that allows us Harmonization of business processes With our major partners in the region,” the business organization said in a position.

According to the conclusions of analyzes carried out by the Health and Energy Committees of Coparmix, during 26 years of application, Summer time didn’t mean big savings for Mexicansalthough it is linked to health effects.

According to the Health Authority, since then in summer program The Natural light turns abnormal after an hourThere is evidence of effects on the nervous system, leading to irritability, drowsiness, difficulty concentrating, trouble sleeping, and decreased productivity.

For the energy authority Coparmix, based on public information from 2018, the implementation of DST has generated an economic savings of 1,359 million pesos, meaning a consumption savings of 945.29 GWh and an order of 591.72 MW. In addition to the emission of 498 thousand tons of carbon dioxide equivalent was avoided.

“Since this saving is comparable to the energy consumption of 8.3 million self-ballasted compact fluorescent lamps operated 24 hours a day for a year, it is worth analyzing where the government, by eliminating daylight saving time, will have the resources to make up for the savings made. And if it’s the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) that will cover the cost of lighting that will be used for public lighting,” Coparmix said.