Mexico vs. United States: Santiago Urmenho should be the perfect replacement for Raul Jimenez | NCZD | Mexico

“It seems to me disrespectful to say that we do not have the number 9, we have two number 9 here: one is Alain Pulido and the other is Henry Martin.”, Gerardo Martinez announced before Mexico vs. United StateIn the final of the CONCACAF Nations League. Despite the clarification, a sector of the local press considered that DT’s options were not enough to cover Raul Jimenez’s absence.

So the name Santiago Urmenio (last signing with Lyon after a great season with Puebla) Tricolor looked again. On the eve of the national team’s commitment, there was an in-depth analysis of the Aztec team’s damage to generate offensive action without the striker cooperating in building plays.

“The problem Martino had, playing with or without Raúl and playing without the natural substitute Jiménez has no alternative. For me the natural is Ormeño”said Jose Luis Sanchez, Mexican coach and current analyst for ESPN International. Immediately, the former Puebla coach argued his position.

“The central striker is not generating the game that Mexico needs and which they do with Raul Jimenez. Gerardo Martino uses the center of the attack that cooperates with the departure of the team. So, in these breaking lines, playing backwards or being the head of the production triangle, he is not helped by the players in this position and he has one. less detail”, pointed out.

“The number 9 is a key piece to generate it, but it’s not that he (Tata Martino) doesn’t have it, today he just has a central striker who takes advantage of those plays. The job that the striker likes doesn’t have it because he doesn’t generate it. He had to play differently or with another formation, so that ‘9’ leaves the zone and takes advantage of it, but that’s not what Martino plays.”added.

Without Raúl Jiménez (he will only be able to play since July) or “Santi” Ormenio (he has not been considered by Mexico, but is on the Peruvian team’s preliminary roster for the Copa America), the cast led by Tata Martino will be measured tonight (8:00pm) to US in classic version.

A wink from Ormeño?

Last Friday, Ormeño was officially named as Lyon’s booster for the 2021 Apertura League MX Championship. The striker emphasized in his presentation: “Finally I’ll wear the green shirt, and hopefully I won’t be the only one”. This statement was interpreted as a new invitation to be considered in Mexico.

Receive Our newsletter: We’ll send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.