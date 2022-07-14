Mexico’s economy grows 4.3% annually in August, but is far from pre-pandemic levels

Despite the decrease compared to the previous month, economic activity rebounded in Mexico 4.3% annually in August compared to the same month in the previous year due to higher industrial activity and services, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGE) reported on Monday.

Inegi indicated in a statement that this progress in the Global Index of Economic Activity (IGAE) is the result of the increase in the industrial sector (5.5%) and the service sector (3.8%), while agricultural activities grew by only 0.5%. .

