Migrants face police as they try to reach Ceuta

Castelligos, Morocco – about 300 Moroccan immigrants Tonight shine Disturbances They clashed with the police while trying to bypass the police deployment CastelligousAbout a kilometer off the main road to the Spanish city of North Africa Ceuta.

He was also able to verify EFEThe advance of riot police to push the migrants gathered on the coastal road, most of them from the palace, led to a quarrel between the two groups when the migrants began throwing stones at Moroccan forces and burning tires, creating a dense, visible smoke. For a long time.

They also burned a motorcycle belonging to a government employee (known as the lieutenant colonel), in addition to repeatedly stoning police vehicles stationed along the border.

Read also Ceuta: the horrific images of the arrival of large numbers of migrants into the Spanish enclave

Immediately, the migrants started running everywhere, at the same time as they tried to climb the looming Pleonish Hill. Ceuta To try to get close to Frontera, But no one was able to approach the main road to Trajal, the only regular access point and where there is a significant security deployment.

Several kilometers from the site of these accidents, normal life does not seem to be affected, and normal movement of cars and people is observed on the city path, which is a social gathering point.

Not published The migration crisis in Ceuta It kicked off last Monday when a crowd of people, mostly Moroccans, rushed through the ramparts and the breakwater separating Ceuta and Castellegos, and managed to enter the autonomous city of more than 8,000 people.

Read also Spain and Morocco are in crisis due to the immigration wave

Of these, 5,600 have already been returned, but of the rest there are about 1,500 minors in the autonomous city. These numbers are unprecedented in history.

Immigration pressure this Wednesday decreased significantly after the intervention of Moroccan police, although the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco remains unresolved.

Var / lsm