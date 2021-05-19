The world’s largest iceberg breaks through Antarctica

28 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The The largest iceberg in the world They cut off the catwalk Hello Ronnie, Northwest Antarctica. Ice mass from 4320 square kilometers, Somewhat larger than the surface of the Spanish island of Majorca, according to satellite images I took Copernicus mission.

The glacier, named A-76, is about 170 kilometers long and 25 wide, and has a total area of ​​4,320 kilometers, compared to 3,640 kilometers in Mallorca. European Space Agency (ESA) To give an idea of ​​the size of the piece of ice.

With such proportions, it is the largest iceberg in the world, the site that until now had the A-23A, with an area of ​​3,880 square kilometers.

The large floating mass was discovered in the Weddell Sea by The Copernicus Sentinel-1 missionIt consists of two satellites orbiting in polar orbit that monitor Antarctica, including its remote regions, throughout the year.

Icebergs are named after the Antarctic quadrant where they were originally seen, followed by a sequential letter. If the ice block later breaks, as it sometimes does, each piece adds a sequential letter to its name.

