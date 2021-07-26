Millionaires Vs. Everton: The goals of the Florida Cup match – International Soccer – Sports

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Everton vs. Millionaires

Andrei Lilin celebrates Melonarius’ goal against Everton.

Photo:

Twitter: Florida_Cup

Andres Linas celebrates Melonarius’ goal against Everton.

Central defender Andres Linas put Alberto Gameiro’s team ahead.

Milanarios and Everton tied 1-1 in the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament held in Orlando (USA) in which Pumas de Mexico and Atletico Nacional also participate.

The first goal of the match was scored by central defender Andres Linas, in the 19th minute, on a rebound after a corner kick.

Demari Gray, from the penalty spot, tied for Everton, from the penalty spot, after a foul by goalkeeper Juan Moreno on Nathan Buradhead.

Everton won on penalty kicks (10-9). Only the English failed in a group. Saved goalkeeper Begovic Ricardo Marquez and goalkeeper Moreno.

