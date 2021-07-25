Japan. Ugandan Olympic athlete found on the run

EFE

20.07.2021

Japanese police announced today that they have found the Ugandan athlete who He disappeared last Friday after escaping from the residence where he was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, in violation of the privacy rules imposed by the hosts.

It’s about weightliftersJulius Siketolikowho left a message expressing his desire to stay in Japan and work in this country to leave behind the difficulties in his homeland, as the Ugandan delegation explained

The 20-year-old athlete was found by the police in Mie Prefecture (central Japan), Where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west)The area where the Ugandan team has settled to prepare for the Games.

Sselitoleko was due to return to Uganda on the eve of Don get to participate in tokyo games, Because he did not meet the requirements to compete in weightlifting, according to the Ugandan delegation.

The athlete left the hotel last Friday, leaving his passport there and without attending the mandatory coronavirus test that he had to undergo on the same day, and since then the Japanese authorities have been looking for him.

Toshiro Muto, Executive Director of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee He said today that it is a “very confusing” issue, noting that the hosts will study possible penalties against the athlete once the details of what happened are clarified, when asked about the matter at a press conference.

Strict regulations in place to hold games Tokyo ‘bubble’ amid the pandemic bans athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotelTraining venue or locations previously approved by the organization.

