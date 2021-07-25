A second member of the Ugandan Olympic team was infected with the Covid-19 virus | Sports

Today, the authorities in Izumisano municipality, where they reside, said that another member of the Ugandan Olympic team who arrived in Japan last week to train for the Tokyo Olympics, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is an athlete and the second positive in the nine-member delegation that has traveled to the country to complete their training, according to public network NHK on Wednesday.

The athlete tested positive in a PCR test taken the day before and the result is known today. He is asymptomatic, although he will be admitted to the hospital or clinic for follow-up.

This case was revealed days after the team’s coach tested positive at the airport upon their arrival in the archipelago on the 19th.

The Japanese authorities prevented the instructor from entering Japanese territory, who was sent to a special medical facility for this type of case.

The eight athletes, including the new positive player and an official from Izumisano, were kept under observation in a hotel.

The entourage of the African nation includes boxers, weightlifters, swimmers and coaches.

The Ugandan coach was the first infection with the Covid virus detected in the mandatory tests that all foreign participants in the games must undergo, and was registered in the second team that landed on Japanese soil for the sporting event, after the Australian women’s basketball team.

The entire Ugandan team was vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and certified negative for the virus 72 hours prior to travel.

In addition, the athletes underwent a double check for the virus after their arrival on Japanese soil, as part of the strict infection control measures imposed by the organizers, all of which tested negative.

Organizers exempt foreign athletes from a mandatory two-week quarantine upon their arrival in the country with the intent of being able to train and prepare for the Games, as long as they test negative on daily tests and comply with severe restrictions on their activities and travel. .

The Tokyo Games, which will begin on July 23, will be held in a “bubble” form and will have no foreign visitors by decision of the Japanese authorities.

Organizers decided to accept up to 10,000 spectators in the stadiums, after easing restrictions in the metropolitan area, although they reserve the right to hold closed competitions in the event of a return of infection.