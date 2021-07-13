Minister Ugarte: Science has not yet determined the need to apply a third dose of the vaccine | News

1 hour ago Mia Thompson





  • Tuesday 13
  • July 2021



rates
Subscriptions
Online advertising
staff
Transparency

  • Chairman: Hugo David Aguirre Castañeda
  • General Manager: Carlos Alonso Vázquez Lazo
  • Director: Felix Alberto Paz Queiroz
  • Editora Perú Av. Alfonso Ugarte 873, Lima 1 Central Telefónica (51-1) 3150400
  • Information (51-1) 315-0400 Annexes 2206/2218/2298
  • Empresa Peruana de Servicios Editoriales SA RUC 20100072751

More Stories

Artificial intelligence and medicine

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

They ask the Senate to ratify the practice of law

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Diana Morant: New Science Minister for Researchers: ‘I want to give you back the illusion’ | Science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Rafael dos Anjos happy to see Conor McGregor try his own medicine with injury at UFC 264

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Scientists have discovered a possible new continent under Iceland

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Uruguay’s spending cuts affect scientific research

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Minister Ugarte: Science has not yet determined the need to apply a third dose of the vaccine | News

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announces Nintendo Switch Inspired by Smash Bros.: Fighter Roster, Trailer & More – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Where to see in Spain Martinique vs. US Gold Cup 2021: TV channel and live broadcast

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico’s debt will average 63 percent of GDP in 2021, even with a ‘conservative’ budget: IMF

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘Space Jam’: 5 things you should know about the original movie with Michael Jordan before watching the HBO Max sequel | skip entry

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter