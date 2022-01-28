MIR covid tests ‘depending on the number of infected’

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Thomas Kubo, President of the World Trade Organization.

Time is running out MIR 2022 applicants infected with Covid-19 or in quarantine due to close contact They continue without alternatives to be able to pass the entrance exams for the specialized health training that will be held on Saturday. Doctors will consult the Department of Health in this final section about possible alternatives, though Rules out creating a ‘second exam’ pFor these students as some unions suggest.

“the Dates must be preserved Then look and check each one’s personal circumstances,” Thomas Cobo, president of the General Council of Medical Colleges (Cgcom), tells medical staff. He explains that the main reason is to keep the calendar for Ensure the integration of MIR into the work plans of all educational units Hospitals in Spain.

The evolution of the epidemic, in his opinion, is another aspect that must be taken into account, when drawing up a potential “Plan B” for the positives. “We don’t have a navigation plan with Covid And we don’t know if things will improve in three months,” the president explains, convinced that”I can’t wait for the seventh wave“If you plan to set a new date for the test.

Would it be fair to postpone the MIR exam?

He asserts, however, that the “ideal option” It will depend on the number of infected students At the time of the exam who, according to the protocol established by the Carolina Darias department, will not be able to attend the exam. From Cgcom think it should be specifically The Ministry decides the plan to follow And wait “attentively” until an “intermediate” solution is found. “We’ll see how we can improve that in the most amicable way,” he noted.

“Currently, it is a disease that does not allow them to go to the exam as it happened to them. I was studying my career‘, comparing Kobo, realizing the ‘semantics’ involved in implementing an ‘alternative system or not’ ‘respectfully’For applicants who present themselves in a timely manner.”. Although the group claims to regret these students for not being able to attend the exam, they consider that the first thing”get better and recover”.

The Minister herself, previously referred to the “fairness” involved in the implementation of a One test as a reason to block applicants from appearing To medical residents infected with coronavirus, the minister stressed in the press conference held after the regional council, that it should be a “unique” exam because “once the exam is taken the questions are uploaded and published on the allegations.”

Although it may contain statements, statements, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader to consult a health professional with any health-related questions.

More Stories

Euskera y ciencia , ejes de los 50 aos de Elhuyar

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘¡Quiero tener un bebé!, pero tengo amenorrea, ¿puedo tomar medicina natural?’ | El Especialista | La Revista

1 day ago Mia Thompson

la pobreza afecta el cerebro de los niños

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Chumel Torres estalló contra el Conacyt por suspender becas de quienes participan en protestas

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They get hydrogen from banana peels – Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Ciencia ciudadana para salvar los océanos y las costas

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

MIR covid tests ‘depending on the number of infected’

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Julie Ertes proudly wears the colors of the United States

36 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Cómo cambiar el fondo de una llamada | Aplicaciones | Smartphone | Truco 2022 | nda | nnni | DEPOR-PLAY

37 mins ago Leo Adkins

Últimas noticias del conflicto Ucrania-Rusia: se tensa la situación

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit • Forbes Mexico

41 mins ago Mia Thompson