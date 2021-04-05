Monsterverse crossover breaks record for best premiere during the pandemic

Godzilla vs. Kong revived the international box office last week, but the question still remains of how it will operate in the United States, as it was released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. Well, the movie is directed by Adam Wingard There was also swept, kneaded $ 48.5 million from Wednesday to Sunday.

In this way, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong broke the record for the best weekend during the pandemic so far that was in the hands of “Wonder Woman 1984” by entering $ 16.7 million from Friday to Sunday. MonsterVerse new installment has been realized $ 32.2 million during the same period.

It’s true that those numbers wouldn’t taste much in normal circumstances, but in the current scenario, it’s a hopeful sign that the studios will stop continuing to put off their great releases. For now, Godzilla vs. Hong It is already accumulating $ 285 million at the global box officeFor, 137 of them relate to the revenue generated in China.

Rest of the USA and data from Spain

The top five places were completed last weekend from April 2 to 4 in the United States with “Pray for Us” with $ 3.2 million, “Nobody” with $ 3 million, “Ray and the Last Dragon” with $ 2 million, and ” Tom and Jerry “1.4 million.

In Spain, Godzilla vs. Kong, too Continue at the topFollowed by Tom and Jerry, Nomadland, Pray for Us, and Raya and the Last Dragon. The exact numbers are not known at this time, however It is estimated Revenue from the wild crossover is only 18% down on its first weekend.