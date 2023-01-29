Most Americans Don’t Exercise Enough: Study

Bloomberg – Americans don’t get enough exercise.

According to a new study published Thursday, less than a third of adults in the United States meet the levels of aerobic and muscular activity recommended by health authorities.

US Department of Health and Human Services. It is recommended that healthy adults spend at least 150 minutes a week (about 20 minutes a day) doing moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and at least two days a week doing muscle-strengthening activities.

Only 28% of Americans are actually following those guidelines, according to the study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which analyzed more than 30,000 responses to the 2020 National Health Survey. And across the country, activity may have slowed during The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People living in rural areas were less likely to get enough exercise: Only 16% of people living outside cities met basic criteria for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, compared to 28% in metropolitan areas.

Regional differences are also noted. Southerners were less physically active than those in other regions, while those in the West were more active.

According to the authors, significant improvements are needed at the local, state, and national levels. To promote healthy physical exercise, such as making physical spaces in cities and rural areas more attractive to activity, and encouraging philanthropic investment in research.

