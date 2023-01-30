The total number of patients seen by a hospital specialist

Will that be put on the table? the doctors Which of the hospital’s specialties will increase the number of patients it sees per day from 20 to 60 to reduce waiting lists? If it is not seen as viable for them, it should not be viable for us either,” Mudawi asserts. Family doctor Who denounced that specialists in his specialty “work gradually.” Fed up with the situation, he stood up and said, “It’s okay.”

Fernando Ramirezfamily physician in AndalusHe explains in remarks medical writing It is important to ‘prove importance’ primary concern physicianstates that it has been “normalized”. “family Medicine Freelance work may be without a minimum level of quality. If you have to come 80 patients One day, let it be done and it doesn’t matter.”

The doctor thinks that’s a problem primary She is more focused on some communities, but insists that “the situation is the same across the territory and everything has really exploded.” He asserts in his claim that there is a widespread complaint if “Family doctor It takes a week to get appointments, but for a patient who might have such a bad suspicion of cancer, the delay in Primary health care Like the one he obtained later in the hospital specialty.”

Thus, health center professionals are required to “treat quickly any issue of whatever nature, from the most common to the most serious. But we also have to have the capacity to treat red tape“, even those who are responsible to other specialists under the law.” It is planned that the doctor will process sick leave at the level of care that treats the patient, but in many ways Hospitals do not have computer systems to manage them And he still comes to us. ” Therefore, he warns that he and his comrades will stand on the first of April.

“If April 1st arrives and the doctors come in Hospital specialties Of the resources to deal with this administration, we will stand by and not process another withdrawal. Our level is just as important as the level of the hospital.”

Crossing accusations between doctors

Although his intention was nothing more than to highlight problems Primary health care And the reasons for the protests of this group, the fact that his comment on Twitter was not well received by doctors in hospital specialties. In response to your message, they are defending themselves against what they consider an “attack”.

What process is there in the primary that can’t wait a few days but for the hospital can wait months? Family physicians have to see 60 patients/day to avoid delays? Well, let the hospital doctors do it too to end the waiting lists, right? – fernando ramirez gom (@fernandomrg77) January 25, 2023

“If you think that Hospital doctors We are livers and we are not overburdened And under pressure is that you haven’t stepped on anyone since you finished your residency,” notes a neurologist among his other colleagues who also didn’t catch the sarcasm of this specialist.