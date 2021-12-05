Most Nassar Assault Victims Vote to Accept Deal with USA Gymnastics

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WLThe vast majority of survivors of sexual assault by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar have voted to accept a settlement plan with the country’s gymnastics federation.

Hundreds of women have accused Nassar, including Simone Biles, of sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and he is serving a life sentence for these crimes.

In August, the US gymnastics team reached an agreement with a committee representing the victims. Global compensation could be about 354 million euros, according to USA Today. That is almost double the €190m proposal rejected last year and which was widely criticized.

USA Gymnastics must also implement a series of reforms in order to prevent future abuse of gymnasts, Including a requirement that member clubs appoint a “security officer” to update and ensure compliance by the national association with protection regulations.

It took years to reach an agreement between the USA and the victims of abuse. According to verification papers filed in court in Indianapolis this week, 476 of the 505 votes cast by victims were in favor of the plan, USA Today reported.

The other 29 ballots did not have a signature or were copies of another ballot, so they are incorrect.

More Stories

La Roja confirmed the salary list for duels with El Salvador and Mexico

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Women break the sports glass ceiling

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

“I don’t want to be prevented from going out on the street”

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The FC Juárez agreement that could open the door for Mexican-Americans in Liga MX

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

AFE is working with LaLiga to adjust schedules due to rising temperatures

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

USA – Florida enacts a law banning transgender women from participating in girls’ school sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Without fertile soil, life on Earth would not be possible | Science and Ecology | DW

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Most Nassar Assault Victims Vote to Accept Deal with USA Gymnastics

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android 12: Alerts users if they are spying on them through the camera or microphone

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Bolsonaro will be investigated for anti-virus comments

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today, Sunday, December 5th

1 hour ago Leland Griffith