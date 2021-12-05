Most Nassar Assault Victims Vote to Accept Deal with USA Gymnastics

WLThe vast majority of survivors of sexual assault by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar have voted to accept a settlement plan with the country’s gymnastics federation.

Hundreds of women have accused Nassar, including Simone Biles, of sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and he is serving a life sentence for these crimes.

In August, the US gymnastics team reached an agreement with a committee representing the victims. Global compensation could be about 354 million euros, according to USA Today. That is almost double the €190m proposal rejected last year and which was widely criticized.

USA Gymnastics must also implement a series of reforms in order to prevent future abuse of gymnasts, Including a requirement that member clubs appoint a “security officer” to update and ensure compliance by the national association with protection regulations.

It took years to reach an agreement between the USA and the victims of abuse. According to verification papers filed in court in Indianapolis this week, 476 of the 505 votes cast by victims were in favor of the plan, USA Today reported.

The other 29 ballots did not have a signature or were copies of another ballot, so they are incorrect.