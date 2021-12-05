La Roja confirmed the salary list for duels with El Salvador and Mexico
Martín Lasarte, coach of the Chilean football team, confirmed the invitation of 25 players for the tour to the United States. La Roja will face El Salvador and Mexico.
Chilean national team coach Martin LasarteOn Saturday, it handed over a list of 25 players for the December friendly matches against Mexico and El Salvador, duels that will serve as preparation for the final stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Most of those summoned to these duels on North American soil are from the local environment, due to current restrictions by Covid-19.
Note that the presence of footballers Victor Davila, Jean Meneses (FC Leon de Mexico) and Felipe Mora (Portland Timbers of MLS) is subject to the outcome of the Play Off matches they play with their teams and the confirmation of their transfer. part of their clubs.
The Chilean national team will face Mexico on December 8 from 11:00 pm, while on the 11th of the same month it will clash with El Salvador from 8:00 pm.
red salary
Zacharia Lopez | Sports La Serena
Eduardo Villanueva | colo colo
Sebastian Perez | catholic university
Gabriel Soazo | colo colo
Bruno Gutierrez | colo colo
Jason Rojas | colo colo
Benjamin Kocevic | Palmeiras (Brazil)
Sebastian Vegas | Monterrey, Mexico)
Valber Huerta | catholic university
Nicholas Diaz | Mazatlan (Mexico)
Claudio Baeza | Toluca (Mexico)
Ignacio Saavedra | catholic university
Vicente Pizarro | colo colo
Victor Mendes | Spanish Federation
Marcelino Nunez | catholic university
Marcelo Allende | Montevideo (Uruguay)
Pablo Barra | Puebla (Mexico)
Jean Menes | Leon (Mexico)
Joaquin Montenos | Audax Italian
Christian Zavala | Milibella Sports
Bastian Yanez | Spanish Federation
Diego Valencia | catholic university
Victor Davila | Leon (Mexico)
Evan Morales | colo colo
Felipe Mora | Portland Timbers (USA)
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”