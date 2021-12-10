Most Omicron cases in the United States have resulted in mild symptoms in vaccinated people

FILE: A man walks into the COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at Javits Center in New York, New York. EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE



more than Cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States have resulted in mild illness in vaccinated people, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that of the first 43 cases examined, 34 were fully vaccinated. Including some who received booster shots. I mentioned most mild symptoms.

just The vaccinated patient was hospitalized for two days, and there were no deaths.

“As with all variables, there is a time lag between injury and more severe outcomes, Symptoms are expected to be milder in vaccinated people.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers wrote in the Agency’s Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, cited by Bloomberg.

after Months of warnings that vaccines are the only way to avoid a new catastrophe in the wake of COVID-19, America is rushing into a Christmas crisis.

International flight passengers upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, on November 8 (EFE/Helen Cook)



In this context, the Governor of New York said, Kathy Hoshol has ordered all businesses to return to require the use of masks indoors if they do not implement mandatory vaccination.

Hochul said the decision to return the mandatory mask was based on Increasing the number of cases and hospitalizations, which appeared particularly in parts of northern New York.

New York Cent mandate The mask was worn at the beginning of the epidemic, by April 2020, which lasted more than a year. The new mandate will go into effect from Monday to January 15, after which the state will reassess the situation.

“We are entering a A time of uncertainty and we can stop here or our issues may get out of handHochhol warned at a public appearance in New York City.

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul (Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Thus New York joins the group of several states that have similar ordinances for the use of masks indoors, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, and Hawaii.

The news was welcomed at the Lake Placid Christmas Company, a store on Main Street in the Adirondack resort. “All of our employees wear masks, but we stopped asking customers to wear them because it was too difficult to implement.”Director Scott Dellant said. “Honestly, I am tired of arguing with people.”

The country registered more than 68,000 positive cases of the virus in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. It’s the highest level in any seven-day stretch since early February.

“We are heading up in a direction that I no longer find sustainable”Hochul said.

Hochul announced the mandatory use of masks at a social services agency on Manhattan’s West SideMost people already wear masks. the New York City requires footage of gyms, entertainment, and dinners In indoor restaurants, so places that require shots will not be affected by the new rule.

A woman outside a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center on the streets of New York, United States, on December 1, 2021 (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Although many support it, the mandatory use of masks has also become a file hot topic. Elected GOP officials said Hochul’s announcement was a Unnecessary burden on business.

“This masks last assignment is Government overreach at its worst.”said Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler of suburban Rockland County. “Across New York State, we get shots and our vaccination rate is among the highest in the country.”

Hochul said violators can face Civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of US$1,000. Local health departments will be responsible for implementing the requirements.

with AP . information

