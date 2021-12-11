Steve Kerr to coach the United States national team

Gregg Popovich’s era at the helm of the USA Basketball team is coming to an end, after six years and there is already a name to fill the vacancy, It’s about Steve Kerr, who served as an assistant coach for the veteran, who also runs the San Antonio Spurs.

USA Basketball has a new General Manager, Grant Hill, who takes over from Jerry Colangelo, who chose Popovic since 2015 and won two gold medals at the OlympicsAlthough she left an asterisk at the World Cup, in which they finished with a bronze medal.

Paris 2024, the main goal of Steve Kerr

The 2023 World Cup in particular will be the first big test for Steve Kerr, who will remain at the helm of the Golden State Warriors, so this could be good news to see Steve Curry return to the Dream Team. However, Kiir’s priority will be the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The official announcement will be made only in a few days, however, everything is restricted, in such a way that even Kerr already has the auxiliary team, which will consist of Monty Williams, De Los Phoenix Suns; Eric Spoelstra, Dale Miami Heat and Mark Vue, Gonzaga University coach.

Team De los Bulls al Dream

Steve Kerr came to the position as head coach for the United States after winning three championships with the Warriors, and which he currently has as captains with a team there wasn’t much expectation, but it was revealed and Where is the Mexican Juan Toscano.

As a player, Kerr emerged as part of that generation of Chicago Bulls that marked a dynasty in the NBA, alongside Michael Jordan.