AFRICA/UGANDA – Contribution of the Societies of Pontifical Missions to the Preparation of the Synod

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – The “common thread” of the days of the General Assembly of the Ugandan Pontifical Apostolic Assemblies, which took place at the Uganda Martyrs’ Mausoleum on the last days of the Synod, comes the “common thread”.

The theme “For the Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission” was the theme that guided the participants in their common reflections. After two years of online meetings forced by the pandemic and subsequent restrictions, the National Council of Pontifical Apostolic Societies met again in attendance to celebrate the annual General Assembly. This council, made up of all the Administrators of the Diocese, the National Administrator, the National Secretaries of the Pontifical Society of Saint Peter the Apostle and Missionary Childhood, and the Chairman of the Episcopal Commission for Missions in Uganda, came together to share reports and experiences in the missionary and normal work of the menstrual cycle.

Bishop Damiano Giusetti, President of the Episcopal Commission for Missions in Uganda, stressed the importance of addressing some of the issues that emerged from the Synod during the days of the Assembly. The Apostolic Nuncio, Monsignor Luigi Bianco, also participated in the work, encouraging the directors to deepen their reading of Church documents, in particular the Apostolic Exhortation “Evangelii Gaudium”, the General Social Letter “Fratres Omnes” and the Apostolic Letter. Patrice Cord.

“We have decided to consolidate and strengthen the celebrations of the anniversary of PMS in 2022 in our annual plan, with a special focus on the talents of our founders,” said Father Bountian Kawesa, National Director of PMS Uganda.

