Motagua player Christopher Melendez is reunited with his father in Seattle after five years

Motagua’s trip to the United States to play his match against the Seattle Sounders in the Concampion has been positive for Honduran footballer Christopher Melendez.

Melendez is part of FC Motagüense’s home run from the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League at Lumen Field.

The right-back had a special moment when he met his father Pablo Melendez and one of his younger brothers, Alexander, whom he had not seen for five years.