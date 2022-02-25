Motagua player Christopher Melendez is reunited with his father in Seattle after five years

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Seattle, United States.

Motagua’s trip to the United States to play his match against the Seattle Sounders in the Concampion has been positive for Honduran footballer Christopher Melendez.

Melendez is part of FC Motagüense’s home run from the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League at Lumen Field.

The right-back had a special moment when he met his father Pablo Melendez and one of his younger brothers, Alexander, whom he had not seen for five years.

The Meléndezes family appeared with the colors of the Motagua.

The father of the national team immigrated to the United States in 2017 due to the need for a job and a better life for his family, and since then, they have not had the opportunity to see each other.

Don Pablo, on his birthday, flew from Boston to Seattle to see his son again at the Motagua Concentration Hotel before the game.

Christopher Melendez wrote on his official Twitter account: “What a special day after so long dad See you again…Happy Birthday, God bless us so much and celebrate this day!”

Christopher Melendez begins as a novice in the fencing against the Seattle Sounders.

