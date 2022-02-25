ATP fines Zverev for assaulting judge’s chair

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson
Acapulco, Mexico –

The ATP has fined Olympic champion Alexander Zverev $40,000 and the German tennis player will have to return the $30,000 prize and points he earned in the Mexican Open after hitting the referee’s bench with his racket after losing a doubles match.

In addition to the penalty, the ATP announced Thursday that it will “review the incident again” in the coming days to determine whether to apply another penalty.

Zverev, the 2020 US Open finalist, is currently third in the world rankings and was defending the title in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German was knocked out of the tournament after shouting and insulting judge Alessandro Germani and violently hitting the chair at least four times.

Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harry Heliovara. Before the match ended, Zverev received a warning of shouting and cursing while discussing Germany’s shot inside that led to match point.

The ATP said Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum penalty for that violation.

He will lose all the money he earned from his singles and doubles matches – $31,570 – and Ranked Points earned in the tournament.

In October, the ATP launched an investigation into allegations of family abuse made by a former girlfriend of Zverev in 2020.

