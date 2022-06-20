Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

Madrid, June 9 (European press) –

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni revealed, on Wednesday, the formation of the new government of the African country, after winning the elections held in January, in which the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyogulani, denounced fraud.

The new executive includes 31 ministers and 50 deputy ministers – with a total of ten women among these 81 positions – while former education minister and retired sergeant Jessica Aloboe has been named vice president, becoming the second woman to hold the position. in the country.

Similarly, Museveni appointed Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister and responsible for managing communications between the government and Parliament. In this way, Alobo replaced Edward Sekandi, while Nabanga Ruhakana Rugunda succeeded.

For her part, former Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, succeeding Kirunda Kivjinga, who passed away recently, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

Among the major changes in Uganda’s executive branch are the departure of Sam Kutesa, who has been foreign minister since 2015, and the appointment of Kiwa Kwankwa, one of Museveni’s personal lawyers, as the new attorney general.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, won more than 58 percent of the vote in the presidential election, after which challenger Robert Kyogulani, better known as Bobby Wayne, denounced “complete electoral fraud.” The opponent denounced the findings in the Supreme Court, though he later withdrew the lawsuit.

Bobby Wayne, the famous singer and leader of the opposition National Unity Party, presented himself as the main challenger to Museveni, who won a sixth term after a series of constitutional changes to allow him to go to the polls.

The elections were held in a particularly tense context due to the growing crackdown on dissent and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the security forces’ move against protesters after Kyogulani was arrested during an election event.