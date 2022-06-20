The FBI is investigating 52 pro-life attacks in the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith
photo_camera Prolife in the United States.

RC




chevron_right

06/20/22


Arrival time 1:03

After weeks of silence from the Biden administration’s top law enforcement officials and after an explosion of attacks on churches, pro-life organizations and individuals in the past 46 days, the FBI announced it had launched an investigation into 52 attacks.

In a statement, the FBI said it would investigate “a series of attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers and religious organizations across the country.”

Live News The FBI’s full statement publishes:

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers and religious organizations across the country. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and remain vigilant to protect our communities. We would like to remind members of the public that if they see anything suspicious or have information about potential threats, they should report it to law enforcement immediately, contact their FBI field office, or send a tip to tips.fbi.gov. ”

More Stories

Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

48 mins ago Leland Griffith

The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Rafa Marquez participated in the All-Star Game in Miami

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Uganda will grant temporary asylum to some 2,000 Afghan refugees

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Uganda Joins Nature Rights Movement, But It Won’t Stop Oil Drilling

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Evan Duque plays down alerts from the US: ‘It’s normal, and it’s not the first time they’ve done this’

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Centimeters of a hole in one: Sebastian Muñoz’s superb shot at the US Open | golf

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Why iPhone 14 Pro will be my next smartphone

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

Choose an animal and a personality test will reveal the most irrational side of you | Psychological test | viral | nnda nnrt | Mexico

40 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

48 mins ago Leland Griffith