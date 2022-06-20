The FBI is investigating 52 pro-life attacks in the United States

After weeks of silence from the Biden administration’s top law enforcement officials and after an explosion of attacks on churches, pro-life organizations and individuals in the past 46 days, the FBI announced it had launched an investigation into 52 attacks.

In a statement, the FBI said it would investigate “a series of attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers and religious organizations across the country.”

Live News The FBI’s full statement publishes:

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers and religious organizations across the country. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and remain vigilant to protect our communities. We would like to remind members of the public that if they see anything suspicious or have information about potential threats, they should report it to law enforcement immediately, contact their FBI field office, or send a tip to tips.fbi.gov. ”