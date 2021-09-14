Narangyros continues pre-season in the United States | Sports | news | TVP

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

As has been the tradition in recent years, Naranjeros de Hermosillo began their second phase of training in Tucson, Arizona, before their pre-season matches in the United States.

The Orange Squad trained at Reid Park in Tucson, using various fields on the complex that is home to the NCAA college baseball’s Arizona Wildcats.

The news on Monday was that last season’s player Juan Pablo Oramas has joined the Mexican Pacific League, as well as Hermosillo’s Julian Leon and rookie Elfin Carrillo.

At 10 am, practice began in Field 1 where conditioning exercises were performed and position plays were performed in a series of bases.

On the other hand, in field 2, bowlers did their job and left-handed Luis Marquez simulated play, other items like Orlando Gonzalez had bowling activity under the direction of Maximino Leon.

On the field, the rest of the shooters had theatrical acts with the attackers.

Finally, in field 1, the multiplication combinations were performed.

The pre-season for Naranjera in Tucson will continue on Tuesday at Reid Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

