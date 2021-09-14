15K Nocturna wants recordings

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

15K Nocturna València Banco Mediolanum will take to the streets of Valencia again on Saturday 18th September at 10:00 PM. The test, in addition to bringing together 7,000 participants, will feature a group of contestants with major brands selected by the organization with the aim of breaking records in the male and female categories. In this way, the test ensures a highly competitive en route to breaking the test record, which is currently held by Abel Kipshumba (Ken) 41:55 in the men’s class and Zenba Yimmer (ETI) 46:52 in the women’s class. A total of 20 elite confirmed athletes from countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Bahrain. Among the men, Ugandan Mandy Bochendic, with a half-marathon time of 1:00:14, stands out; Kenyan Emmanuel Bor 1:01:04) and Ugandan Abel Shebet (1:01:41), as well as athletes such as Yassin Hajji (ETI) Fidik Kibekosh (Ken) Timothy Kibet (Ken) and others. They each arrive at the test in great shape with a high probability of pulling together good records on the track we first introduced in this edition. Among the women, there is a big fight for victory, with Francine Nyonsaba, a Burundian athlete and recent winner of the 5,000m race at the Diamon League held in Zurich, as well as an Olympic runner-up in Rio. 2016 and 2017 world champion at 400m. Likewise, athletes such as Kenya’s Joyce Chipkimoi and Sheila Chilangat, among others, will participate with personal scores in the 15K of 48:56 and 50:10 respectively.

More Stories

Narangyros continues pre-season in the United States | Sports | news | TVP

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How was Honduras vs. USA to the CONCACAF Octagon Final of the Qualifiers | Total Sports

5 days ago Sharon Hanson

Qatir, to the 5000m final

6 days ago Sharon Hanson

Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

7 days ago Sharon Hanson

Nigeria beat Cape Verde and leads its region with a perfect score

1 week ago Sharon Hanson

Canadian teenager Fernandez sparks football at the US Open

1 week ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science reconstructs the face of a 50,000-year-old Neanderthal found in the Netherlands

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Narangyros continues pre-season in the United States | Sports | news | TVP

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Does the red circle mean the emoji | red circle | Meaning | emojipedia | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Covid virus antibodies fall within four months after vaccination: study

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US inflation fell to 5.3% in August

4 hours ago Leland Griffith