15K Nocturna wants recordings

15K Nocturna València Banco Mediolanum will take to the streets of Valencia again on Saturday 18th September at 10:00 PM. The test, in addition to bringing together 7,000 participants, will feature a group of contestants with major brands selected by the organization with the aim of breaking records in the male and female categories. In this way, the test ensures a highly competitive en route to breaking the test record, which is currently held by Abel Kipshumba (Ken) 41:55 in the men’s class and Zenba Yimmer (ETI) 46:52 in the women’s class. A total of 20 elite confirmed athletes from countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Bahrain. Among the men, Ugandan Mandy Bochendic, with a half-marathon time of 1:00:14, stands out; Kenyan Emmanuel Bor 1:01:04) and Ugandan Abel Shebet (1:01:41), as well as athletes such as Yassin Hajji (ETI) Fidik Kibekosh (Ken) Timothy Kibet (Ken) and others. They each arrive at the test in great shape with a high probability of pulling together good records on the track we first introduced in this edition. Among the women, there is a big fight for victory, with Francine Nyonsaba, a Burundian athlete and recent winner of the 5,000m race at the Diamon League held in Zurich, as well as an Olympic runner-up in Rio. 2016 and 2017 world champion at 400m. Likewise, athletes such as Kenya’s Joyce Chipkimoi and Sheila Chilangat, among others, will participate with personal scores in the 15K of 48:56 and 50:10 respectively.