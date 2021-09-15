Exclusive offer! 10% off all F1 TV Pro subscriptions

F1 TV offers PlanetF1 readers an exclusive 10% discount on all Pro subscription products.

F1 TV Pro ميزات Features

Watch every Grand Prix session live and on demand

Live broadcast of all the Formula 1 track sessions from this weekend’s Grand Prix

Get expert commentary on Pit Lane

Exclusive pre-race technical presentations and discussions.

Broadcasting is available in five languages

Run the F2 and F3 series and the Porsche Supercup

Watch full race replays and highlights on demand

Follow drivers’ press conferences and strategy review rooms

With F1 TV, you can watch all the weekend Grand Prix sessions live or on demand, and if you’re looking to dig deeper, trench channel This means that you can dive into the excitement with an expert eye.

Pit Lane offers multiple viewpoints, focusing not only on the premiere, but also offering alternate commentary and multi-camera viewpoints along with the main stream.

This means that you can follow your favorite teams as if you were a part of them, and see their strategies explained in real time, with alternative feedback from experts. Many fans use Pit Lane to set up their second screen.

The F1 TV is a great way to watch from the driver’s point of view.

Whether you use it as your main broadcast or as a second screen, the dynamic and in-depth features of F1 TV bring this exciting season even more alive.

Use 20 onboard pilots and a raw team radio to preview every overtake, tire change, and wing hit moment. Can’t believe what I just saw? Immediate operation from the driver’s point of view.

F1 Sprint rejoins F1 TV racing weekend

Silverstone had its first sports race of the weekend, and there are two more races like this, including Monza, this weekend.

The advantage of the Sprint format, which offers shorter qualifying practice sessions on Friday nights and a 30-minute race on Saturday to determine the starting grid on Sunday, is that it puts drivers at risk and increases the level of risk and reward. .

Run hard and can get your midfielder car from the front row; Run really hard and that stand you promised yourself will become your P20.

The highlight of the Silverstone Sprint was Lewis and Max’s first fight of the lap, Sergio Perez left the track (making Sunday even more difficult) and Fernando Alonso’s driver cam made its way across the field in the first curves.

With so much happening so quickly during Sprint, F1 TV means you never miss a moment. From on-demand reruns to on-board performances and multiple Pit Lane scenes, see how Alonso did it.

Of course, all sessions over the three-day weekend, including Sprint, are broadcast live on demand and ad-free with F1 TV.

Expert analysis from F1 insiders

Get the latest motorsport news from F1 TV’s Pit Lane and exclusive live broadcasts with sports experts and experts.

Lawrence Barretto and Will Buxton host pre- and post-race shows, analyze weekend reports, and give Paddock Pass interviews, while Sam Collins explains the science and keeps viewers up-to-date.

In addition, the Inside Stories series recreates modern racing, presenting different perspectives using never-before-seen visuals and new group radio.

F1 TV is not only your live F1 feed, but also your virtual Pit Wall, allowing you to access live time, weather and tire strategy data, watch highlights, enjoy exclusive documentaries, and replay more than 650 files.

F1 TV Pro subscribers can stream every track session non-stop, live and on demand, watch pre- and post-race programming, and access all onboard cameras and radio chats, allowing you to hear drivers and their teams discuss strategies and tactics. . It’s the best way for true fans to see Formula 1, with many angles at your fingertips.

Available on the web and on mobile devices, the drama can be streamed on the big screen when you stream F1 TV to TV with Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

Whether your F1 TV is your go-to for on-demand F1 coverage, an easy-to-use mobile racing source, or serves as an extra screen full of data, F1 fans put you in control.

