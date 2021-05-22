NASA captures Curiosity in a region of Mars similar to France

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

Madrid /

Hirise HD camera on board NASA’s MRO Orbiter on MarsCapture the Curiosity rover, ascending Mont Mercu, A wide rocky outcrop on a French hillside, and you won’t be able to believe what it looks like.

The Gale Crater, where these Mars terrain features are included, is about 150 kilometers wide and Mt Sharp’s height is over 5 kilometers in total. Here we tell you Why is it attracting so much attention from the US space agency.

The rover is about the size of a small car and is currently near and about 20 feet above a high cliff as it examined the exposed rocks.

The rover had previously penetrated rocks at the base of the cliff. Scientists are interested in comparing rocks from the bottom up to investigate how the changes relate to the appearance of the rocks exposed on the cliff, according to reports from the University of Arizona, which operates Hirise’s camera.

The image has a pixel scale of 26 cm, which indicates that most features a few pixels wide (just under 1 meter) can be resolved on the surface.

Lnb

More Stories

Someone has already finished Returnal in under five minutes

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

This way, you can upload all of your photos to the platform

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA believes that the organic salts could be on Mars as evidence of microbial life

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These “ renders ” show the flat redesign of the Apple Watch Series 7 and its five colors, according to Prosser

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | bill will be paid May 15 | Will charge per message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | The trick Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Google offers an application that helps the user to recognize skin conditions with a mobile camera

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NASA captures Curiosity in a region of Mars similar to France

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States to its citizens: “Stop kissing” birds because of salmonellosis

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States cuts a proposal for a global minimum rate for companies

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

New Disney Inspiration: The Unusual Story of a Ugandan World Chess Champion

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor: Time, Date, and Place to Live Watch

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson