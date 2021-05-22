Chinese rover Zhurong leaves platform and begins Mars exploration. (PHOTOS)

As planned, the rover will explore the surface of the Red Planet and study its geological structure, environment, atmosphere and water for at least 90 days.

Chinese rover Zhurong to leave of The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the platform it has been on last Saturday, since it landed on Mars on May 15 and descended on a cliff to begin its mission to explore the planet.

Chinese Mars probe #Zorong According to CNSA, the probe was left driving on the surface of Mars. Avoid background hazards camera photos from social media: pic.twitter.com/N8Ei1M4FHL – Young Xiong (@ yongxiong2008) May 22, 2021

Last week, the device detached from the Tianwen-1 probe and descended to the surface of Mars in the southern part of Utopia Planizia, a vast plain located in the northern hemisphere. The descent through the Martian atmosphere lasted about nine minutes and was completed in automatic mode, without control from Earth.

The probe was Tianwen-1 Chest On a Long March-5 missile on July 23, 2020 from a platform located at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, southern Hainan Province.

