Chinese rover Zhurong leaves platform and begins Mars exploration. (PHOTOS)

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Published:

May 22, 2021 06:13 GMT

As planned, the rover will explore the surface of the Red Planet and study its geological structure, environment, atmosphere and water for at least 90 days.

Chinese rover Zhurong to leave of The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the platform it has been on last Saturday, since it landed on Mars on May 15 and descended on a cliff to begin its mission to explore the planet.

As planned, the Zhurong rover – named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology – will study the geology, environment, atmosphere, and water of the Red Planet for at least 90 days.

Last week, the device detached from the Tianwen-1 probe and descended to the surface of Mars in the southern part of Utopia Planizia, a vast plain located in the northern hemisphere. The descent through the Martian atmosphere lasted about nine minutes and was completed in automatic mode, without control from Earth.

The probe was Tianwen-1 Chest On a Long March-5 missile on July 23, 2020 from a platform located at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, southern Hainan Province.

If you like it, share it with your friends!

More Stories

NASA captures Curiosity in a region of Mars similar to France

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Someone has already finished Returnal in under five minutes

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

This way, you can upload all of your photos to the platform

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA believes that the organic salts could be on Mars as evidence of microbial life

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These “ renders ” show the flat redesign of the Apple Watch Series 7 and its five colors, according to Prosser

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | bill will be paid May 15 | Will charge per message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | The trick Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Science Behind the Gypsy and Paparazzi Pot: Fitur’s UMU Show

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Chinese rover Zhurong leaves platform and begins Mars exploration. (PHOTOS)

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Panama falls into the hands of the United States in a fierce beach soccer game

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Banxico’s lack of certification of Daz de Len leads to uncertainty and noise in the markets: BofA

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

They will create a new district in Uganda

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter