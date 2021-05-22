The original Xbox had a hidden secret just revealed, which is a hallucination

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

It took two decades for the original Xbox secret to emerge, but today we can already know this hidden screen that was inside the board itself. With th Preparations for the 20th anniversary of the brandThis seems to be the right moment to unveil the final mysteries of the console that made history.

The information was originally disclosed by the portal Kotaku, As they reported that the data reached them through an unknown source. Some time ago, a way to see the full credits of the console was released, but this new discovery shows the entire development team for the hardware board.

A missing list inside the original Xbox

Now looking at the list of requirements that must be brought in to obtain the list, it is no mystery to understand why this secret has remained hidden for many years. Let’s see the steps in detail:

1. The first thing to do is go to the “Music” menu and insert an Audio CD.
2. From the Audio CD screen, select “Copy”, “Copy” again, then “New Audio Track”.
3. From there, it will be necessary to rename the soundtrack as follows (without quotation marks) “Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!” (The letter “y” is 26 times, that is, until it nearly fills the box without counting any further!)
4. Take a break during the process Rebio From the disk.
5. When the process is complete, go out to the main menu.
6. Select “Settings” and then “System Information.”
7. If you’ve performed all the steps correctly, you should see the “Xbox Dashboard Team” developer list.

For 20 years people were banned from seeing the names Victor Blanco, Sakvung Chanpai, Bradford Christian and Jim Helm on their screens, but fortunately this injustice has been corrected even though none of these names continue to operate at Microsoft.

The source, who revealed these instructions, said: “I decided to disclose information so that people know that these people exist, because it is very unlikely that anyone at this stage will discover how to find this hidden screen.” This writer strongly agrees.

More Stories

Chinese rover Zhurong leaves platform and begins Mars exploration. (PHOTOS)

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA captures Curiosity in a region of Mars similar to France

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Someone has already finished Returnal in under five minutes

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This way, you can upload all of your photos to the platform

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA believes that the organic salts could be on Mars as evidence of microbial life

2 days ago Leo Adkins

These “ renders ” show the flat redesign of the Apple Watch Series 7 and its five colors, according to Prosser

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Surgeons celebrate the approval of the new technology for the distortions with a government scheme

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

The original Xbox had a hidden secret just revealed, which is a hallucination

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

They denounce the existence of an electronic army of the United States – Prensa Latina

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Border economy records millions in losses due to waiting in line – telemundo San Diego (20)

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Queen of Katwe”, the new film by Mira Nair

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter