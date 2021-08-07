NASA is seeking volunteers to simulate the conditions of Mars

the NASA Opened on Friday Application deadline for volunteers in United State who want to participate digging exercises conditions on this planet Mars, which will be held at one of its centers in Texas.

Starting in the fall of 2022 and over a year ago, the selectees will undergo simulations of stressful situations in space, which will help to search methods and technology that solves and avoids potential problems in manned missions, the space agency explained on its website.

In total there will be three exercises And they will participate in each one four volunteers. The experiments will be conducted in a 3D-printed housing unit of 158 square metres.

In this space, conditions on Mars will be simulated, such as limited resources, potential equipment failures, communication delays and other environmental factors that can cause stress on a real crew.

Volunteers will also have to take part in purported spacewalks and carry out scientific research missions, as well as testing virtual reality and robotic controls.

between the Requirements To be a volunteer you have to be US citizen NS permanent resident In the United States, be healthy, a non-smoker, between the ages of 30 and 55, and have High level in English To be able to communicate effectively.

NASA is also requesting a file Master of EngineeringAnd mathematicsAnd biologyAnd Physics NS computing From an accredited institution and two years of professional experience in one of these areas, unless you have 1,000 hours of flying experience Pilot.

NASA is currently developing the program Artemis Which seeks to send the first woman and man to the surface of the moon in 2024, while preparing for a manned mission to Mars.

With information from EFE