HarmonyOS 2 is now available for 65 Honor and Huawei phones
Huawei is already updating many of its phones to HarmonyOS. The full list includes 65 models.
Huawei Go ahead with posting HarmonyOSAnd Its operating system is based on Android and without Google services, which today already gives life to devices like Huawei Watch 3.
At this point in the year, they 65 Chinese brand cell phones Which has received the update to HarmonyOS, including its own models and some of those released by Honor. How do Explained at AndroidAuthority, supported devices receive Huawei OS version 2, steadily and via OTA.
Full List of Phones Already Upgraded to HarmonyOS
With the mobile version of HarmonyOS based on Android, it’s no wonder Huawei’s transition from one operating system to another has been so smooth. At the end of the day, other than the changes and novelties introduced by Huawei core services, The basic program remains the same Which we actually found in the brand’s mobile phones when they were based on Android.
Noteworthy, yes, that Upgrading to HarmonyOS for Huawei phones is only available in China. At the moment, the brand has not revealed its plans regarding the rollout of HarmonyOS to the rest of the world.
However, the The full list of mobile phones on which HarmonyOS 2 can already be installed is as follows:
- Huawei Mate 40
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei Mate 40 E
- Huawei Mate X2
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro +
- Huawei P40 4G
- Huawei Mate 30
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30RS
- Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 6
- Huawei Nova 6 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7SE 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
- Huawei N0va 8 5G
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G
- Huawei Mate XS
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Nova 6SE
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G
- Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 8SE
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Nova 5 Pro
- Huawei Nova 5
- Huawei Nova 5 i Pro
- Huawei Nova 5Z
- Huawei Matepad Pro
- Huawei MatePad Pro 5G
- Huawei Matepad 10.8
- Huawei Matepad 5G 10.4
- Huawei Matepad 10.4
- Honor V30
- Honor V30 Pro
- honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro +
- Honor Play 4 Pro
- honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor V20
- Honor Magic 2
- Honor Mark V6
All of these forms should be added, plus The new Huawei P50 and P50 Pro, which was launched in China using HarmonyOS inside, with news like a Better integration with the rest of the Huawei ecosystemSecurity and privacy improvements and an improved user interface.
