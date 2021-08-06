HarmonyOS 2 is now available for 65 Honor and Huawei phones

Huawei is already updating many of its phones to HarmonyOS. The full list includes 65 models.

Huawei Go ahead with posting HarmonyOSAnd Its operating system is based on Android and without Google services, which today already gives life to devices like Huawei Watch 3.

At this point in the year, they 65 Chinese brand cell phones Which has received the update to HarmonyOS, including its own models and some of those released by Honor. How do Explained at AndroidAuthority, supported devices receive Huawei OS version 2, steadily and via OTA.

Full List of Phones Already Upgraded to HarmonyOS

With the mobile version of HarmonyOS based on Android, it’s no wonder Huawei’s transition from one operating system to another has been so smooth. At the end of the day, other than the changes and novelties introduced by Huawei core services, The basic program remains the same Which we actually found in the brand’s mobile phones when they were based on Android.

Noteworthy, yes, that Upgrading to HarmonyOS for Huawei phones is only available in China. At the moment, the brand has not revealed its plans regarding the rollout of HarmonyOS to the rest of the world.

However, the The full list of mobile phones on which HarmonyOS 2 can already be installed is as follows:

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 E

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 4G

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30RS

Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7SE 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei N0va 8 5G

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

Huawei Mate XS

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Nova 6SE

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 8SE

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5 i Pro

Huawei Nova 5Z

Huawei Matepad Pro

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei Matepad 10.8

Huawei Matepad 5G 10.4

Huawei Matepad 10.4

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro +

Honor Play 4 Pro

honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor V20

Honor Magic 2

Honor Mark V6

All of these forms should be added, plus The new Huawei P50 and P50 Pro, which was launched in China using HarmonyOS inside, with news like a Better integration with the rest of the Huawei ecosystemSecurity and privacy improvements and an improved user interface.

