NASA says when to see the International Space Station in your city at Christmas – Uno TV

The International Space Station is the third brightest object in the sky. | Photo: Getty Images.

To be able to see a file International Space Station (ISS) Live off the ground It is possible with the search engine a pot Which allows users to know when the space research center will be visible from almost any desired city.

According to ANational Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)And the The International Space Station is the third brightest object in the sky And it’s easy to spot if you know when to search, which is why they made the site available “Spot the International Space Station” Which thanks to its search engine is possible Learn about the day, time, location and even time the International Space Station might be visible from several Thousands of places around the world.

the The International Space Station is visible to the naked eyeIn fact, management assures, “It looks like a fast-moving plane, only much higher and faster, traveling thousands of kilometers per hour!”.

Los aviones generalmente vuelan a unas 965 km por hora; la Estación Espacial vuela a 28 mil km por hora.

According to management, All sightings occur a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset, Because this is the optimal viewing period, as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts with the dark sky.

How do you use the NASA search engine and see the International Space Station?

NASA ISS Finder. | Image: NASA.

to me Find out the day and time when the International Space Station will be visible in a specific cityJust enter the site “Spot the International Space Station” yesFollow the following steps:

We enter In the search engine, the country, city or town from which you want to observe the International Space Station.

In the search engine, the country, city or town from which you want to observe the International Space Station. Choose The result most consistent with the search.

The result most consistent with the search. click in a “Look at the visibility opportunities.”

in a “Look at the visibility opportunities.” ready!the search engine will return the dates and times.

the The International Space Station watch list is updated several times a week. So, if no results are obtained for a city, the a pot Consultation is suggested in the following days.

“the space station orbit He takes it all over the world, so it can pass over you at times when it is less visible, or in the middle of the day when it is very bright, or in the middle of the night when the sun is on the other side of the earth.

“The best scenes occur in the early morning before sunrise or in the evening shortly after sunset when the sky is dark but the sun is still able to reflect light from the space station’s metal structures.”

Follow the International Space Station (ISS)

The site also provides the opportunity to Follow the station path directly Thanks to a tracker that shows where the space station is now and its trajectory 90 minutes before and 90 minutes after.