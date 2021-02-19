Necaxa vs Monterrey: Channel Streaming Live Internet; League MX

In the seventh day commitment from Liga MXAnd the Necaxa receives Monterrey Boohm achieving his second victory so far in the tournament. However, for the coach Javier Aguirre, Monterrey must improve their attacking strength in the tournament.

NECAXA VS MONTERREY: Time, TV channel and how to watch the match online

For those in Mexico, Commitment Necaxa vs. Monterey Can be seen in Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, ESPN2 Norte, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, ESPN Play Norte; at United State Transmitting TUDN application, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

Mexico7:30 p.m.

United State: 8:30 PM (Eastern Time), 5:30 PM (Pacific)

“I think our harvest is related to goals The chances of our every match are below. In the last two matches, We throw more than 30 centers We got into the discount zone 45 or 50 times in the two games and We only have one goal“, He said.

The ‘ScratchedThey are sixth in the Clausura standings with ten points, four goals and one against.

“This week, we’ve focused even more on the definition, which is that players take a break to get the ball into the net And do not rush. The former Atletico Madrid coach added, “They take the time to decide whether to pass or shoot, that’s what we do.”

Aguirre considered the players on his team, including the Argentine, to stand out Rogelio Funes Morey And Colombian Dorlan BaboonThey did a good job.

“I see everyone well except the wounded. No one says this person is training badly. And when I saw one of them, I went and told him. We are at a good level, but in every game you have to choose 11, nothing more. “

On the return of the Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, Which performed a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpal parts of the right hand, he said He has not yet received medical permission to play.

The doctor recommended that Janssen is recovering six weeks and barely five. It does its parallel work to recovering with the ball, as far as you allow it to. He has not lost his physical form, but he has no competition and we are in no hurry to integrate him. “

It must be remembered that if Monterrey wins, it will tie Toluca with 13 points, first in the standings.