Uganda wins an African Cup match after 41 years

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson


Uganda defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-0, This Saturday in Cairo, Ending a 41-year drought without winning a match in the Africa Cup of Nations (Box).

The Ugandan team is also the first leaders of Group A with a better goal difference than host Egypt, who on Friday opened the tournament with a narrow (1-0) victory over Zimbabwe.

Uganda’s goals were scored in Saturday’s victory by Patrick Kado (14th minute) and Emmanuel Okoye (48).

The last victory From Uganda In this competition It dates back to March 1978, when they defeated Nigeria in the semi-finals, Before he later fell in the final against Ghana.

Since that appointment, the Ugandans have not been able to qualify for the final stage until the previous edition, two years ago in Gabon, where they played three matches, drawn and lost twice.

The meeting took place in the local afternoon, with high temperatures and a declining influx of refugees, with the stands very empty. French Press Agency / Guy Soriano

The atmosphere in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo was very different from the atmosphere that prevailed on Friday at the inauguration CAN-2019When 70,000 spectators filled the stands of Cairo International Stadium several hours before kick-off.

This time, the match was held in a local afternoon, high temperature (36 ° C) and low flow, with the stands very empty.

Uganda will play its next match on Wednesday against Zimbabwe, While the Democratic Republic of the Congo will face Egypt that day.

