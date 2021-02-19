Puerto Rico confirms its participation in the Caribbean Baseball Cup | Sports

The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation has confirmed its participation in the third edition of the Caribbean Cup, which will be held from April 16 to 24 on the island of Curaçao.

The event is organized by the Caribbean Baseball Federation and will serve as a pre-Olympic pre-Olympic of the Americas national team.

The president of the federation, Jose Coyles, indicated that he would repeat the role of mentor Juan “Igor” Gonzalez, the leader of the champion of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 and the Pan American Games 2019.

This is the first time that Puerto Rico has confirmed its participation in this tournament, which will help us evaluate and determine which players we will present in the pre-Olympics. It is important that our national team have the opportunity to face high-level competition before such an important event. That was the key to success in the gold medals 2018 and 2019, ”Cowles explained.

Besides Puerto Rico, teams from Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, the US Virgin Islands and Haiti have also been confirmed to participate in the tournament. The Organizing Committee is awaiting a response from Venezuela, Panama, Chile and Peru.

Cowles explained that the tournament also collects baseball ranking points in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC, for its English abbreviation).