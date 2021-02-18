Naguru, Neighborhood Boxing Champions

Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19



Naguru, an unassuming neighborhood in Kampala, is the birthplace of most Ugandan boxing champions. Photo:

Sumi chests

France Press agency Updated to:

04/10/2020

08:19

