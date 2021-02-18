Everything is ready for the Saudi Cup this Saturday | Sports

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The stage has been set for the second edition of the Saudi Cup, the richest equestrian event in the world, with a prize of $ 20 million, which will be held next Saturday at King Abdulaziz Square, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A group of 14 runners from the United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan will face each other 1,800 meters in the sand.

Among the contenders is the participation of Nex Go, the last World Cup winner in Pegasus, which will be led by prominent Dominican contestant Joel Rosario. Also the winner of the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last November, is one of the favorites at this event.

Another one that appears among the most important is also a North American charlatan. Coaching celebrity trainer Bob Buffett, he will lead Mike Smith in search of positioning himself as one of the best four-year-olds this year.

Also for the United States, Tacitus was present, who would take Puerto Rican John Velasquez as a contestant on his first active experience at the Saudi Cup. The horse trained by Bill Mott finished fourth in the Breeders’ Classic Cup last November, where it was fourth.

Ibn Tabit is participating for the second year in this event. Last year it ranked fifth in the test won by Maximum Security.

Another representative from the United States is Sleepy Eyes Todd, who was trained by Mexican Miguel Angel Silva. The son of Paddy’s lover O’Prado came fourth with nine Knicks Go lengths at the Pegasus World Cup.

Also for the United States, Max Player, from Steven Asmussen’s stable, who has just finished fifth in both the Kentucky Derby and the Breaknes Stakes, will be participating in his last two commitments.

On Wednesday, the draw for the first places in the Saudi Cup was held, as it was formed as follows in order from first to seventh, including the country: Chuwa Wizard (Japan), Bangkok (United Kingdom), Great Scot (Arabia), Max Player ( United States), Knicks Go (US), Global Giant (UK), and Tacitus (US).

From eighth to fourteenth, they will start in the following order: Sleepy Is Todd (US), Charlatan (US), Military Law (UAE), Semser (Bahrain), Mishrif (UK), Derivo (UK)) The Elusive Extra (UK).

The Saudi Cup will be the main event in the weekend, consisting of 16 races on the aforementioned racing circuit, which begins on Friday with eight events, including “Jockey Challenge”, with the participation of seven jockeys and seven jockeys from different countries.

Among them is Brazilian Jorge Ricardo, the world’s biggest racing winner with more than 13,000 races.

Participants in the Joker and their countries are Jessica Marciales (Italy), Neves Garcia (Spain), Nanako Fujita (Japan), Holly Doyle (United Kingdom), Malin Holmberg (Sweden), Maria Logan Askonega (Argentina) and Sybil Vogt (Switzerland).

In addition to Ricardo, the remaining riders participating in this competition will be John Velasquez (Puerto Rico), William Buick (United Kingdom), Gabberto Ramos (Panama), Christian Demuro (Italy), Shane Foley (Ireland) and Adel Alfredi. (Arabian island).

The value of the competition is $ 100,000 distributed to all participating contestants at a rate of 30,000 dollars for the winner, 20 thousand dollars for the second winner, 10,000 dollars for the third, 5,000 dollars for the fourth and 3500 dollars for each of them who finish in the positions from five to 14.

There will be four prize races of 400,000 dollars each. According to the arrival order of each race, 15 points will be awarded to the winning jockey, 10 points for the second, seven for the third, four points for the fourth, and two points to the fifth.

Upon completion of the four races, the first four contestants with the most points accumulated will receive the highest amount distributed from the competition prize according to the position in which they finish.