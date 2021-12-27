Netflix announces Bridgerton season 2 premiere date

United State. – Netflix Make a great Christmas gift for all lovers Bridgeton, They revealed the date of the premiere of the second season of the series, in addition to other details about the cast.

Yesterday, the live broadcasting company revealed, via a video clip, the release date of the second batch of the program created by Shonda Rhimes.

Those who join the cast are Jonathan Bailey and Simon Ashley. In addition, the actors who will continue are Golda Rocheval, Adjua Andoh, Luke Newton, Claudia Jesse and Charithra Chandran.

As for when it will be available, it will be March 25, 2022. According to Deadline, the synopsis for this episode reads: “Bridgerton’s second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgeton (Jonathan Bailey), older brother of Bridgeton and Viscount, as he searches for a suitable wife. Driven by duty. In defending the title, Anthony’s search for a rookie who meets his impossible criteria seems a pity until Kate (Simon Ashley) and younger sister Edwina (Sharithra Chandran) Sharma come from India.”

