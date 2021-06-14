Netflix has launched an online store with limited edition products in its most popular series

Would you like to get Products from your favorite series? Now this is possible because Netflix has launched an online store With Limited Edition Products about them ms icnicas . series.

Netflix Store Josh Simon, Vice President of E-Commerce In the company. For now, this option is only available in the US, but they plan to expand it to more countries in the coming months.

The platform stated in a statement that among its products are shirts, blouses, accessories and collectibles with a stamp Yasuki s Eden, Two of the animated series. They will also have clothes and decorative items inspired by the Police series lupineIt was designed in collaboration with the Louvre Museum. For lovers of series the magicianAnd the Weird things s Stealing moneyThere will also be articles based on these plots.

Income from the sale of toys, collectibles, and other goods based on popular characters and shows, equates to a huge financial income. Products like star Wars, which is owned by Disney, has made tens of billions from the sale of its merchandise, it is reported Bloomberg.

Related news

The epidemic boosted e-commerce التجارة

Trading Restrictions Derived From البروتوكول’s Health Protocols covid-19 pandemic It fueled the exorbitant growth of e-commerce, whose share of retail sales rose from 16 to 19 percent in 2020, according to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), according to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). InformaBTL.

It was one of the broadcasting platforms that turned into this kind of commerce Disney +, which had to close physical stores around the world. In the US alone, there was a 20% drop in its POS, so the company had to migrate to e-commerce.

nvg