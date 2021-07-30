Netflix seeks to sign Christopher Nolan: ‘I’ll do my best,’ says Scott Stauber

Christopher Nolan She made clear on numerous occasions her unfavorable position regarding the simultaneous premieres; That is, it is released in cinemas and through broadcast. In fact, Collider asserts, that would be the reason why his relationship with Warner Bros. Pictures will be uncertain, which would have arisen as a result of Tenet’s poor performance in theaters and the production company’s future decision to move its projects to top HBO.

However, as reported by Variety, scott stuber, the head of Netflix movies, was very interested in bringing the famous director’s upcoming feature films to the streaming catalog. “If (Nolan) makes her new movie, it’s about whether we can be home to her and what we have to do to get it. He is an incredible filmmaker. I will do everything possible. In this business, I learned that you should have no ego. They beat me and hit me on the ground and I got up again.”

Tenet is one of Christopher Nolan’s latest productions to hit HBO Max. Photo: Warner Bros.

The unexpected statement comes sometime after the confirmation of a multi-year agreement signed between Reed Hastings and Amblin Partners, which is owned by Steven Spielberg. Around him, Stober said he hoped the celebrity director would be on the director’s chair. “I love that he makes movies like The Goonies or Indiana Jones for us. He gives those kinds of great stories better than anyone else.”

As exciting as this new course is that the platform will be willing to travel, the truth is that its recent efforts have not succeeded in sustaining memorable productions, despite receiving significant awards. “We have to be more consistent in making these films more culturally relevant and putting them into the zeitgeist,” the senior executive admits.

“We know audiences are there to watch these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they say ‘Have you heard of this Old Guard? “We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”