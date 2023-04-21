New Oscars in Cuban cinema

The consortium consisting of Ong OIKOS Cooperãçao e Desenvolvimento, the Municipal Government of Cienfuegos and Carlos Rafael Rodríguez University intends to award the following supply contract within the framework of the “Trazos Libre.

The contribution of culture and traditions to the social and economic development of society”, co-financed by the European Union and the Camões de Portugal Institute, in Cuba, under the thematic title “Civil Society Organizations and Local Authorities”:

Equipment for the cultural institutions of the La Gloria Creative District, Cienfuegos (O.12 – 2023 / TL)

Interested suppliers are invited to obtain the tender dossier at the OIKOS representation in Cuba located at Calle 26 n.61, between 11 and 13, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolución, Havana, or by writing to the e-mail [email protected] .pt

Offers must be delivered to OIKOS headquarters in Cuba before January 31 (6:00 pm Cuban time) or by email to the following email addresses: [email protected], [email protected]

Any additional information, as well as possible clarifications and questions should be addressed exclusively by e-mail.