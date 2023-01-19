New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

the F.C.B Keep working to get it sponsors. In this sense, FC Barcelona plans to announce in the next few days that an agreement has been reached with a new regional “partner”, in this case in a region as strong as the United States. It is an agreement with the company Travel and entertainmenta leisure and vacation business headquartered in Orlandoin state fl. This company is one of the world’s leaders in luxury travel, especially with first-class “resorts” and vacation clubs, including among them Windham Club s WorldMark by Windham.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that it is a leading company, however, the drafts of the agreement, until recently, did not expect a large direct income for the company. Barcelona. of the club he refers to MD That sponsors and sponsorships will be crucial to be able to sign new contracts Javi s Ronald Araujo Having closed on your best paid level and temporary extensions.

