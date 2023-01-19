New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

It is a North American travel and leisure company that specializes in luxury vacations and tours

Video

New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

the F.C.B Keep working to get it sponsors. In this sense, FC Barcelona plans to announce in the next few days that an agreement has been reached with a new regional “partner”, in this case in a region as strong as the United States. It is an agreement with the company Travel and entertainmenta leisure and vacation business headquartered in Orlandoin state fl. This company is one of the world’s leaders in luxury travel, especially with first-class “resorts” and vacation clubs, including among them Windham Club s WorldMark by Windham.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that it is a leading company, however, the drafts of the agreement, until recently, did not expect a large direct income for the company. Barcelona. of the club he refers to MD That sponsors and sponsorships will be crucial to be able to sign new contracts Javi s Ronald Araujo Having closed on your best paid level and temporary extensions.

Read also

Show comments

Load the following content…

More Stories

12 recommended destinations for 2023 outside of mass tourism

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Where is it better to study: Canada or the United States? These are the factors that make the difference international | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The extraordinary award given in Zambia to the best player

2 days ago Leland Griffith

To the beat of the drums, Uruguayans celebrate San Baltasar

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Mexico supports food trade with 15 African countries

4 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States Coast Guard has turned back over 900 immigrants – updated news from Uruguay and the world

4 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

An agreement between medical schools that seeks to improve the health sector in Guanajuato – Contra Replica

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Transferring chats from one mobile phone to another will not be a problem with the latest WhatsApp update

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s prime minister surprisingly announces she’s stepping down in February

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring